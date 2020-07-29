1/1
Robert William "Bob" Domhoff
1940 - 2020
Robert William Domhoff, 80, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Butler, passed away on July 26, 2020, after a battle with Lewy body dementia.
Bob was born on April 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the son of the late Herman and Bertha (Rihel) Domhoff.
Bob graduated from Butler High School and had worked at Pullman Standard, until the time it closed.
Bob was known for playing bass guitar, performing country western music with several groups in the community.
He enjoyed traveling between the lakes of Central Florida and his camp at East Brady.
He was a member of several clubs such as the American Legion, the Elks and the Moose.
Bob is survived by his longtime companion of 38 years, Mary Lou Pepper; his children, Tammie (Paul) Burr, Rob (Marie) Domhoff, Sherri (Robert) Lehere and Kim (Dan) Bergbigler, all of Butler; his sisters, Judy (Don) Grossman and Sandy (Ken) Selfridge; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by a grandson.
DOMHOFF - A celebration of life for Robert William Domhoff, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, will be conducted at a later time.
As per his wishes, Bob's body was donated to science in the hope of helping to improve the lives of others with Alzheimer's.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
