Robert William McCandless, 82, of Renfrew passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Butler.
He was born June 17, 1938, in Butler, and was the son of the late Howard E. McCandless Sr. and Stella Mae (Measel) McCandless.
Robert worked at Butler Armco in the wheelworks department, then went on to the masonry department as a bricklayer, retiring in 1998, after 39 years.
He was a member of Community Alliance Church, where he was a greeter.
Robert was a member of Butler Two Steppers and Keystone Squares. He enjoyed golfing, and bowling in two leagues; the Armco League and the Casino League. He also enjoyed camping, cruising, and helping others with building projects.
Robert was a 1956 graduate of Butler High School. He was a member of the Armco Country Club.
Thank You for your service.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, having served for six years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Kline) McCandless, whom he married on Sept. 16, 1961; one son, Robert W. (Pamela) McCandless II of Renfrew; one grandson, Robert William McCandless III; two brothers, Howard E. (Maryann) McCandless Jr. of Butler, and Ronald R. McCandless of Butler; two sisters, Twila (Donald) Stewart of Huntersville, N.C., and Judy Neill of Butler; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Kline of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary David McCandless; two brothers-in-law, William Neill Sr. and Robert Kline Sr.; and one brother-in-law and his wife, Larry "Lee" Kline and Mollie Kline.
MCCANDLESS - Friends of Robert William McCandless, who died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis L. Krajacic officiating.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and to wear their own facial covering, and to maintain social distances. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Officers and members of the American Legion Post 117, American Legion Post 778, and VFW Post 249, will conduct military services following the funeral.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.