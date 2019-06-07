Guest Book View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church 432 Center Ave. Butler , PA View Map Wake 3:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta A. Scuoteguazza, 72, of Butler passed away Tuesday surrounded by the love of her family.

Born Oct. 23, 1946, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Rose Miller Convery.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, Roberta also served for 30 years as an administrator and office manager for the pediatric medicine practice of Dr. William Ashbaugh and Dr. Albino Tiburcio. She loved all children and became invested deeply in the lives of many of the families who came through the office.

Roberta was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

She was a dedicated and talented crafter and she loved antiques. She started her own business, Victorian Gifts, specializing in ornate handmade wreaths and select antique furniture. You would often find her at festivals and craft fairs, where she seemed to know everyone and would greet everyone she saw with a kind word of support and encouragement.

Although her health concerns had slowed her down in recent years, you were still likely to see her in her wheelchair at her consignment stall at the Risch Building or out shopping at her favorite store, T.J. Maxx, where she would always make time to stop and talk to her many friends.

She also loved flowers and gardens, and she belonged to the Oak Hills Garden Club.

Roberta's legacy will live on in the countless loving relationships that she nurtured throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Peter T. Scuoteguazza; two sons, Thomas Scuoteguazza and his wife, Sharon, of Pittsburgh, and Eric Scuoteguazza and his wife, Susan, of Butler; one brother, Paul Convery and his wife, Eileen, of New Jersey; and four grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Pietro and Tommaso Scuoteguazza,

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Hinchberger and Joan Harvey.

SCUOTEGUAZZA - Friends of Roberta A. Scuoteguazza, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

The bereavement group of St. Michael the Archangel Church will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home to conduct a Scriptural Wake Service.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler. Although Roberta belonged to St. Paul Church, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Church.

Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.

