Roberta "Dianne" Carlini, 72, of Butler, formerly of Mars passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, from an extended illness.
Born in 1947, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ethel (Gauss) Blackburn.
Dianne was known to love nothing more than spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was an avid reader and loved being outdoors.
She was the mother of Sharon (Don Burns) Slagel and Michael Carlini; the sister of Becky (Bill) Groom of Florida; the grandmother of Joshua, Allyson, Rebekah and Madalin; and the great-grandmother of Julia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings.
CARLINI - All services will be held privately for Roberta "Dianne" Carlini, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019