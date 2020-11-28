Former Butler resident, Roberta "Boob" Collins passed away following a serious injury on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Panama City, Fla.
Ms. Collins was born March 4, 1957, in Lyndora, to Michael and Josephine "Cookie" Salak.
Her dream was to retire to the beach, which she accomplished after a 30-year career at AK Steel.
She was a longtime member of American Legion Post 778 Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her adult daughter, Jessica Shera; and longtime loving partner, Robert Stepanovich.
COLLINS - Per her request, there will be no services for Roberta "Boob" Collins, who died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
A celebration of life will be planned for a date to be determined.
Arrangements were handled by Heritage Funeral Home, 247 N. Tyndall Pkwy., Panama City, Fla.
.