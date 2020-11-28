1/
Roberta "Boob" Collins
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former Butler resident, Roberta "Boob" Collins passed away following a serious injury on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Panama City, Fla.
Ms. Collins was born March 4, 1957, in Lyndora, to Michael and Josephine "Cookie" Salak.
Her dream was to retire to the beach, which she accomplished after a 30-year career at AK Steel.
She was a longtime member of American Legion Post 778 Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her adult daughter, Jessica Shera; and longtime loving partner, Robert Stepanovich.
COLLINS - Per her request, there will be no services for Roberta "Boob" Collins, who died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
A celebration of life will be planned for a date to be determined.
Arrangements were handled by Heritage Funeral Home, 247 N. Tyndall Pkwy., Panama City, Fla.
Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City, FL 32404
(850) 785-1316
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved