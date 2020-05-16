On Friday, May 8, 2020, Roberta "Bobbe" Imbrie, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Alpharetta, Ga.
Bobbe was born May 3, 1926, and grew up in the Trucksville Gardens section of Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of C. Elmer Luft and Ruth Louise (Davis) Luft, and the sister of Dorothy (Luft) Roddy.
Bobbe is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dr. David Imbrie, a long-time family physician in Butler.
Dave and Bobbe made their home and raised a family in Butler for over 35 years, until Dave's death in 1988. Bobbe moved to Naples, Fla., in 1992, where she resided until 2017, then moving to Alpharetta, Ga.
Bobbe was a long time member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler and later First Presbyterian Church in Naples.
Bobbe loved sports, especially professional tennis. She traveled to many tennis venues throughout the U.S. Likewise, Nana enjoyed watching all of her kids and grandkids play high school and college sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, swimming and cheerleading.
If at all possible, Nana would make a game or event, cheering the grandkids on. She was never shy about letting the refs or any official know when they had made a mistake during the game.
Whether you knew her as Bobbe, Mom, Aunt Bobbe or Nana, she was an amazingly kind and caring woman who touched so many lives and who will remain in our hearts forever. She loved so many and was loved by so many. Her friends all became like family to her in a very short time.
Bobbe is survived by her four children; son, David "Chuck" Imbrie and wife Penni, of Seabrook, Texas; daughter, Kerry Imbrie Jackson and husband, Gerry, of The Woodlands, Texas; daughter, Jody Imbrie Smith and husband, Mark, of Alpharetta Ga.; and daughter, Jill Imbrie Cowoski and husband, Chris, of Mechanicsburg.
As Nana the Great, she is survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. They are: granddaughter, Erin Imbrie Ungar and husband, Scott, with great-grandchildren, Stella and Remy, of Austin, Texas; grandson, David Jackson and fiance, Nicole Northup, of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Kara Smith, of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Erik Smith, of Baltimore, Md.; grandson, Shane Cowoski and wife, Millie, of Baltimore, Md.; granddaughter, Hayley Cowoski and fiance, Andrew Thoen, of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kylee Smith, of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandson, Dylan Cowoski, of Mechanicsburg; and Heston Cowoski, of Mechanicsburg.
Aunt Bobbe is also survived by nieces, Kim Tison and Karen Roddy, of Kennebunkport, Maine, and a nephew, Brian Roddy, of St. Cloud, Fla.
There are also many members of the Cross Family who were so loved by Aunt Bobbe and such a big part of her life.
IMBRIE - Roberta "Bobbe" Imbrie, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, has requested in lieu of flowers that any Memorial Donations be made to ABLE (The Achieving a Better Life Experience) Act of 2014, on behalf of her grandson, Dylan, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age.
Donations can be made electronically or by check by using the link: UgiftABLE.com. Then enter Dylan's Code: K9T-J5Z, or by mail to: Ugift - PA ABLE, Ugift Code K9T-J5Z, P.O. Box 219414, Kansas City, Mo. 64121. Please make check payable to Ugift PA ABLE. In Memo Section add: Dylan Cowoski K9T-J5Z
The Thompson-Miller Funeral Home in Butler assisted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.
Bobbe was born May 3, 1926, and grew up in the Trucksville Gardens section of Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of C. Elmer Luft and Ruth Louise (Davis) Luft, and the sister of Dorothy (Luft) Roddy.
Bobbe is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dr. David Imbrie, a long-time family physician in Butler.
Dave and Bobbe made their home and raised a family in Butler for over 35 years, until Dave's death in 1988. Bobbe moved to Naples, Fla., in 1992, where she resided until 2017, then moving to Alpharetta, Ga.
Bobbe was a long time member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler and later First Presbyterian Church in Naples.
Bobbe loved sports, especially professional tennis. She traveled to many tennis venues throughout the U.S. Likewise, Nana enjoyed watching all of her kids and grandkids play high school and college sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, swimming and cheerleading.
If at all possible, Nana would make a game or event, cheering the grandkids on. She was never shy about letting the refs or any official know when they had made a mistake during the game.
Whether you knew her as Bobbe, Mom, Aunt Bobbe or Nana, she was an amazingly kind and caring woman who touched so many lives and who will remain in our hearts forever. She loved so many and was loved by so many. Her friends all became like family to her in a very short time.
Bobbe is survived by her four children; son, David "Chuck" Imbrie and wife Penni, of Seabrook, Texas; daughter, Kerry Imbrie Jackson and husband, Gerry, of The Woodlands, Texas; daughter, Jody Imbrie Smith and husband, Mark, of Alpharetta Ga.; and daughter, Jill Imbrie Cowoski and husband, Chris, of Mechanicsburg.
As Nana the Great, she is survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. They are: granddaughter, Erin Imbrie Ungar and husband, Scott, with great-grandchildren, Stella and Remy, of Austin, Texas; grandson, David Jackson and fiance, Nicole Northup, of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Kara Smith, of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Erik Smith, of Baltimore, Md.; grandson, Shane Cowoski and wife, Millie, of Baltimore, Md.; granddaughter, Hayley Cowoski and fiance, Andrew Thoen, of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kylee Smith, of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandson, Dylan Cowoski, of Mechanicsburg; and Heston Cowoski, of Mechanicsburg.
Aunt Bobbe is also survived by nieces, Kim Tison and Karen Roddy, of Kennebunkport, Maine, and a nephew, Brian Roddy, of St. Cloud, Fla.
There are also many members of the Cross Family who were so loved by Aunt Bobbe and such a big part of her life.
IMBRIE - Roberta "Bobbe" Imbrie, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, has requested in lieu of flowers that any Memorial Donations be made to ABLE (The Achieving a Better Life Experience) Act of 2014, on behalf of her grandson, Dylan, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age.
Donations can be made electronically or by check by using the link: UgiftABLE.com. Then enter Dylan's Code: K9T-J5Z, or by mail to: Ugift - PA ABLE, Ugift Code K9T-J5Z, P.O. Box 219414, Kansas City, Mo. 64121. Please make check payable to Ugift PA ABLE. In Memo Section add: Dylan Cowoski K9T-J5Z
The Thompson-Miller Funeral Home in Butler assisted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.