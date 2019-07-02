Roberta Micheline Rodkey Mileski, 67, of Spartanburg, S.C., wife of John G. Mileski, died on Sunday.
She was born on March 13, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Rose Mae Intorre Rodkey.
Roberta's spiritual gift was hospitality. She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, ELCA.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her son, Gregory Mileski (Jennifer) of Boston, Mass.; two daughters, Rosanne Bernstein (Michael) of Spartanburg, and Rachel Mileski of Spartanburg; three nephews, Jason Buterbaugh of Pittsburgh, Eric Buterbaugh of Hoboken, N.J., and Brian Buterbaugh of New York, N.Y.
Roberta was blessed with three grandsons and two granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret R. Woodfill.
MILESKI - The family of Roberta Micheline Rodkey Mileski, who died Sunday, June 30, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church, Spartanburg.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary officiated by Pastor Mike Shackelford.
A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 2, 2019