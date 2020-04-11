Robin L. Miller, 54, of Butler, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born in April of 1965, and was the daughter of the late John Greenawalt and Paulette Peters.
Robin was known to never pass up a "good time." She enjoyed playing cards, games and especially bingo. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and her best friend, her late mother, "Jean."
Robin was the loving mother of Willis (Brandi), and Christopher and Josh (Julie) Miller.
She was the grandmother of Dontae, Nolan, Jaylee, Parker and Cherish Miller.
She was the sister of Pam, Dan and Kim Greenawalt, and Peggy Tomlin.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Greenawalt; and her granddaughter, Addyson Miller.
MILLER - Arrangements for Robin L. Miller, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020