She always said, "At least you have one angel!" Now, we really do have an angel.

Rochelle Ann Vozar, 49, earned her wings on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. She fought valiantly against the many problems caused by an illness that left her paralyzed for the past nine years. Her attitude and determination during this ordeal was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Born March 31, 1970, she was the daughter of Deborah E. Vozar Vensel and the late Andrew J. Vozar III.

Rochelle was a 1988 graduate of Butler Area High School, and later earned a degree from Butler County Community College.

She was passionate about music, to the delight of the caregivers in Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation, where she was a resident since October 2010, as she would turn up the volume on the weekends for all to enjoy. When she wasn't working on a Sudoku puzzle, she made many beautiful counted cross-stitch pictures, sharing them with her loved ones and caregivers.

Rochelle is survived by her mother, Deborah E. Vensel; her stepfather, John F. Vensel; her brother, Darren A. Vozar; her sister, Megan A. Miller (Tim); her stepsister, Jennifer L. Jacobson; her stepbrother, Matthew J. Vensel (Colin); her maternal grandfather, Kenneth E. Bailey of Oskaloosa, Kan.; a favorite aunt, Margaret Moore; and eight nieces and nephews.

Rochelle was preceded in death by her father, Andrew J. Vozar III; and her maternal grandmother, Earlene Bailey.

VOZAR - Friends of Rochelle Ann Vozar, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Tom Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, The Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place W., Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, or to the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009.

www.geibelfuneralhome.com



