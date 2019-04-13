Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney J. Hesidence. View Sign

Rodney J. Hesidence, 76, of Chicora passed away Friday at the Chicora Medical Center.

Born April 19, 1942, in Butler, he was a son of the late Cyril Hesidence and Helen (O'Don-nell) Hesidence.

Rodney was retired from the Armco Steel Plant in Butler.

He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, the RC Mens Club and the Knights of Columbus 866.

He enjoyed golfing and old cars.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Lois V. (Collier) Hesidence, whom he married May 9, 1964; one daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Mennor of Fenelton; two sons, Brian (Tracy) Hesidence of Karns City, and Greg (Jennifer) Hesidence of Herman; two grandchildren, Brandon and Tori; two sisters, Lois Hesidence of Butler and Anna Marie (David) McKivigan of East Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas; and his grandson; Joshua.

HESIDENCE - There will not be a public visitation for Rodney J. Hesidence, who died Friday, April 12, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center. The Rev. Matt McClain will officiate.

Interment will be in St. Wendelin's Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.

Donations may be made to St. Wendelin School, 211 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16002.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



