Roger F. Bartoli, 97, of Harrison Township passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Butler, and was the son of the late Mario and Mary (Paganelli) Bartoli.
Roger lived most of his life in Harrison Township with his wife, Lucille.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator with the 91st Bombardment Group during World War II, where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
Roger worked for PPG in Creighton for 39 years in production supervision and research.
He graduated from Tarentum High School in 1941, and Washington and Jefferson College in 1951, where he was captain of the baseball team.
Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and flying airplanes and walking.
Survivors include his children, Mark (Sandi) Bartoli of Cocoa, Fla., Eric (Elaine) Bartoli of Richmond, Va., and Lisa (William) Orosz of Austin, Texas.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nicole Bartoli and William Orosz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Lucille (Kuchta) Bartoli, who passed away in 1988; his brother, Donald Bartoli; his sister, Dolores Bartoli; and a granddaughter.
BARTOLI - Due to the current coronavirus situation, family visitation was private for Roger F. Bartoli, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
A blessing service was conducted in Duster Funeral Home, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum.
Burial was in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
A celebration of Roger's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Arrowhead Trout Unlimited, c/o Jerry Potocnak, 153 Doyle Road, Sarver, PA 16055.
.