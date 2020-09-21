Roger Fehl, 73, of Renfrew passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Clifton and Ruth Fehl.
Roger worked in retail sales for Kinney Shoes within the Woolworth Co. for 24½ years. During his career, he was relocated to the Phoenix, Ariz., area where he finally retired, and returned to his hometown many years later.
During Roger's retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with family. Roger was an avid Steelers fan!
Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Pincek) Fehl; two daughters, Jennifer (Aaron Gaffney) Fehl and Cristine (Richard) Chase; five grandchildren, Alyssa Fehl, Ernest (Ivy) Novak III, Timothy Novak, Joshua Chase and Ashley Chase; and three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Zoey and Jeremiah.
Roger was the brother to Randall Fehl and Roy (Cindy) Fehl.
FEHL - Services for Roger Fehl, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
