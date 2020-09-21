1/1
Roger Fehl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Fehl, 73, of Renfrew passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Clifton and Ruth Fehl.

Roger worked in retail sales for Kinney Shoes within the Woolworth Co. for 24½ years. During his career, he was relocated to the Phoenix, Ariz., area where he finally retired, and returned to his hometown many years later.

During Roger's retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with family. Roger was an avid Steelers fan!

Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Pincek) Fehl; two daughters, Jennifer (Aaron Gaffney) Fehl and Cristine (Richard) Chase; five grandchildren, Alyssa Fehl, Ernest (Ivy) Novak III, Timothy Novak, Joshua Chase and Ashley Chase; and three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Zoey and Jeremiah.

Roger was the brother to Randall Fehl and Roy (Cindy) Fehl.

FEHL - Services for Roger Fehl, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved