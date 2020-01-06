Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Lee Moore, 59, of Sheffield, formerly of Chicora, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Roger was born April 13, 1960, in Butler. He was the son of Raymond Moore of Chicora, and the late Vonda Walker Moore.

Roger was a 1978 graduate of Karns City High School.

He was first employed at Boron Service, where he met the owner of Berenfield Steel Drum and soon migrated north to Clarendon, where he worked for many years. Years later, he attended the Erie Institute of Technology, and earned a welding certificate and was employed by Erie Steel in Erie, and National Forge in Irvine, Pa.

Roger loved his family and friends dearly as he would say, "I'm a very lucky man."

He enjoyed hunting for arrowheads (even in the rain), collecting bottles, especially his favorite, cure bottles, coin collecting, antique shopping, kayaking, hunting and fishing. Roger enjoyed all things life had to offer.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judi Moore of Sheffield; his father, Raymond Moore; his brother, Jeffrey Moore and his wife Lisa; his nieces and nephew, Brooke, Alexis and Zachary Moore of Chicora; his stepdaughters, Ashley Abraham of Sheffield, and Lacy Abraham of Warren; his grandchildren, Taylor, Halle, Ava and Romeo; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend, "Cubby."

He was preceded in death by his mother, who passed away Jan. 5, 2015; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and a number of aunts and uncles.

MOORE - Friends of Roger Lee Moore, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Sheffield United Methodist Church, 11 W. Main St., Sheffield, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Lewis, pastor of Karns City United Methodist Church officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheffield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 771, Sheffield, PA 16347.

Condolences may be sent by visiting



Roger Lee Moore, 59, of Sheffield, formerly of Chicora, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.Roger was born April 13, 1960, in Butler. He was the son of Raymond Moore of Chicora, and the late Vonda Walker Moore.Roger was a 1978 graduate of Karns City High School.He was first employed at Boron Service, where he met the owner of Berenfield Steel Drum and soon migrated north to Clarendon, where he worked for many years. Years later, he attended the Erie Institute of Technology, and earned a welding certificate and was employed by Erie Steel in Erie, and National Forge in Irvine, Pa.Roger loved his family and friends dearly as he would say, "I'm a very lucky man."He enjoyed hunting for arrowheads (even in the rain), collecting bottles, especially his favorite, cure bottles, coin collecting, antique shopping, kayaking, hunting and fishing. Roger enjoyed all things life had to offer.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judi Moore of Sheffield; his father, Raymond Moore; his brother, Jeffrey Moore and his wife Lisa; his nieces and nephew, Brooke, Alexis and Zachary Moore of Chicora; his stepdaughters, Ashley Abraham of Sheffield, and Lacy Abraham of Warren; his grandchildren, Taylor, Halle, Ava and Romeo; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend, "Cubby."He was preceded in death by his mother, who passed away Jan. 5, 2015; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and a number of aunts and uncles.MOORE - Friends of Roger Lee Moore, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Sheffield United Methodist Church, 11 W. Main St., Sheffield, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Lewis, pastor of Karns City United Methodist Church officiating.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheffield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 771, Sheffield, PA 16347.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close