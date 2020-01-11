Roger Louis Nixon, 57, of Slippery Rock, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.
Born May 3, 1962, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of late Charles R Nixon and Sally June Reynolds.
He was a hands-on fantastic mechanic who owned and operated Nixon Service since 1991. Roger, along with his nephew, Matthew Monpere, loved to build and sell cars, trucks, and hot rods.
Roger enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to sing to the radio, hit local spots to hear bands and go to concerts in Pittsburgh. He enjoyed warm weather for boating, riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, shooting guns, and hosting parties. He enjoyed watching professional sports, especially NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his brothers, William (Kathi) Monpere of Connoquenessing, Randall Nixon of Butler, David Nixon of Arizona, and Robert Nixon of Ga.; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
NIXON - The family has planned a private memorial service for Roger Louis Nixon, who died Jan. 8, 2020.
Cremation services have been provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main Street, Prospect.
