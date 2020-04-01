Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Verne McClean Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted husband, father and pappy, Roger Verne McClean Jr., 55, of Butler woke up in the arms of Jesus his Savior on March 28, 2020, after a brave, long battle with his health.

Born Sept. 17, 1964, in Butler, Roger was the son of Roger V. McClean Sr. (and his wife Marilyn) and Sharon Leah Skellenger.

Roger married his beautiful wife, Wendy, on May 18, 2013.

He so loved and was proud of his daughters, Brittany McClean and grandson, Parker of Butler, and Stephanie Nickerson (and husband Nate) of Keyser, W.Va.

Roger is also survived by his siblings, Scott (Stephany) McClean of Brown Summit, N.C., Leah (Bill) McClintock of Butler, and Steve (Dorrine) Ralston of New York, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, Fred (Jackie) Pryor of Slippery Rock; and his sister-in-law, Robin Pryor-Walters of West Liberty.

He had many nieces and nephews, Jacob, Scotty, Jordan, Meredith, Taylor (Michael), Rachel, Hayley, Whitney and Victoria, Ty (April), Brittany, Andrew and Adam.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Roger V. McClean Sr.; his grandparents, William and Bernice McClean; and his nephew, Austin.

Roger was a 1983 graduate of Butler High School, and retired from Armstrong Cable Co. after 20 years of faithful labor. He was a hard worker and was loved by all that he met in his line of work.

Roger loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a proud Pittsburgh sports fan. His passions were his friends and family, spending time with them camping and enjoying long weekends at the river and the beach. He was most joyful with sand between his toes and the sun on his face.

It's hard to go very far in Butler County without finding someone who knew Roger. He made an impact and left an impression on everyone that met him. Countless stories have been shared of his kindness and generosity. He was a loving husband, a dedicated father and a loyal friend.

Roger's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of American Renal Association in Butler, his dialysis nurses, Shawn, Tim and George and various other nurses (especially Robin) for their exceptional care over the past few years.

MCCLEAN - Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Roger Verne McClean Jr., who died Saturday, March 28, 2020. His family encourages you to share your memories of Roger with the hashtag #StrongLikeRoger.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Online condolences can be given at



