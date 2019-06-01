Roland Dale Livermore Jr. of Corsicana, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Butler, and was the son of the late Susan (Filippone) Livermore and Roland Dale Livermore.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Livermore of Texas; his children, Roland (Kara), Thomas (Darla), Randy (Stacy) and Kristopher (Melissa); his stepchildren, Randy and Tanya; a brother, James; his sister, Bonnie; a niece; and a number of grandchildren and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Vincent and Richard.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019