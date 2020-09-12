Ron Rieder, 62, of Chicora passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He was born June 28, 1958, in Butler, and was the son of the late James and Doris Rieder.
Ron worked for Friedman's Supermarket for over 38 years, and more recently, for Sharp Shopper.
He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, bowling, Pittsburgh sports and deer processing, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his family and grandson.
Ron was the loving husband of Tracy Rieder for over 29 years.
He was the father of LeeAnn and Ashley Rieder; the brother of Brenda Dunmyer and Chris Rieder; and the grandfather of Isaac, and he was looking forward to his first granddaughter, Emma.
He is also survived by a large and loving extended family.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Rieder.
RIEDER - All services will be held privately for Ron Rieder, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
