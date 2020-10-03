Ronald A. Holzer Sr., 86, of Adams Township passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Born Aug. 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Novak) Holzer, and the brother of Joseph Holzer.
He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Holzer; the loving father of nine; dear Pap of 12; and great-grandpa of six.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Duquesne Light.
He was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township, was a Silver Sneakers member at Rose E. Schneider Family YMCA in Cranberry, and was a former exalted ruler of Cranberry Elks Lodge 2249. He served many years with the Cranberry Township Athletic Association, coaching the Billco's Little League team.
HOLZER - A Mass of Christian burial for Ronald A. Holzer Sr., who died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Church. Everyone is asked to meet at church.
Private entombment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery.
Professional Arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Ron's name to The Alzheimer's Association
in honor of his late wife, Eileen Holzer.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com
.