Ronald A. McCall, 84, of Saxonburg, formerly of Butler, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at Elmcroft Senior Living.
He was born Jan. 2, 1935, in Sligo, the son of the late Brainerd and Katherine (Kribel) McCall.
Ronald is a member of the Church of God at Connoquenessing.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and is retired from Johns Manville, now BNZ Materials, in Zelienople, after 33 years.
Surviving are his two daughters, Karen (Nathan) Collins of Valencia and Marsha McCall; two sons, Richard (Karen) McCall of Butler and Rodney (Vanessa) McCall of Harmony; a stepdaughter, Alicia (Robert) Roxbury of Prospect; a stepson, Jason (Bonnie) Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio; his grandchildren, Amanda (Jason), Lucas (Michelle), Laura (Chuck), Alyssa, Abigail (Eldon), Bethany (Carl), Carrie, Shane, Derek, and Autumn; and four very special great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Marie (Jordan) McCall; his second wife, Gayle Marie (Oesterling) McCall; a sister; and two brothers.
MCCALL - Friends of Ronald A. McCall, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of God at Connoquenessing, 1247 Evans City Road, Connoquenessing.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Keith Karns officiating.
Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Burial Estates with military honors by the VFW #249, American Legion #778 and #117.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of God at Connoquenessing.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019