Ronald Arthur Jordan, 65, formerly of Callery, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, after a long fight with COPD and heart issues.

He was born Sept. 14, 1954, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Arthur Jordan and Thelma Baird Jordan.

Ron was a 1972 graduate of Seneca Valley High School and grew up in Cranberry Township.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Shark 591 submarine from 1972 until 1976.

When he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he was employed by Mine Safety Appliance from December of 1976 for 40 years, until his retirement in 2016.

He was a member of the NRA and the Harmony Masonic Lodge 429.

He was elected to Callery Borough Council and served a term as the mayor of Callery.

Ron enjoyed American history, gardening, music and playing his guitars. Ron loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed the creek behind their house, before it grew like it is today.

He loved sharing the outdoors with his three sons, Eric, Drew and Marc. When Eric's daughters, Maisie and Makaela were old enough, Pappy Ron enjoyed the outdoors with them as well. When Drew and Kelly's son, Brayden was born on Jan. 11, 2020, Ron got to hold him and loved listening to him coo.

His greatest quality was his sense of humor and his wealth of knowledge. Ron will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his lovely wife of 47 years, Debra Lu Harmon Jordan, whom he married in 1976; his children, Eric Jordan and his fiancée, Cassandra, Drew Jordan and his wife, Kelly, and Marc Jordan; his stepchildren, Benton and Tatum; his grandchildren, Maisie, Makaela and Brayden Jordan; his brother, Robert Jordan and his wife, Mary Ann; his sisters, Geraldine Toomey and her husband, Tim Toomey, and Nancy Erwin and her husband, Gary; his mother-in-law, Eleanor Adamo Harmon; his sister-in-law, Jen Held and her husband, Shawn; his brother-in-law, Doug Harmon, and his wife, Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his foster sister, TommyeJo Penque of Sanborn, N.Y.

JORDAN - Friends of Ronald Arthur Jordan, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of his celebration of life service at 8 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Ron's memory to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

