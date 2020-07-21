1/1
Ronald C. "Ron" Thoma
1946 - 2020
Ronald C. Thoma, 74, of Chicora, went peacefully to be with the Lord while in the company of his loving wife of 50 years on Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Ron was born May 18, 1946, in Butler. He was the son of the late Clair G. and Betty L. Nyberg Thoma.
He was a 1964 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
He was a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora, where he had served as an usher.
Ron's family was the most important part of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be greatly missed.
Ron was an avid and skilled outdoorsman, who most especially enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping with his family. Ron also enjoyed spending family time at camp in Benezette, Elk County. He was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Trappers Association.
Ron had been employed at Pullman Standard in Butler, and retired from AK Steel in 2008.
He is survived by his wife, Gail E. Northime Thoma, whom he married at Mater Dolorosa Church on Aug. 22, 1970.
Also surviving are two children, Theresa M. Whitmire and her husband, Michael, of Karns City, and Joseph R. Thoma (Aimee Miller) of Chicora; two grandchildren, Joshua M. Whitmire and Megan L. Whitmire of Karns City; a sister, Kathy Brown and her husband, Dennis, of Karns City; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James "Jim" Northime of Chicora, Arlene Wonsey and her husband, Dennis, of Erving, Mass., William "Bill" Northime of Chicora, Catherine "Katie" Krason and her husband, Robert "Bob," of Butler, Denny Northime and Brian Northime, both of Chicora, Pam Rob and her husband, Steve, of Karns City, and Donna Bricker of Karns City; a sister-in-law, Cindy Northime of Cowansville; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jean Caldwell; and four brothers-in-law, Tommy, John, Nick and Robert "Bob" Northime; a number of aunts and uncles; and two nieces.
THOMA - Private visitation and a blessing service for Ronald C. Thoma, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, were held Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, with the Rev. Louis Pascazi, parochial vicar at Mater Dolorosa, officiating.
Interment was at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Oakland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 243, Chicora, PA 16025, or the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rebecca Bell
