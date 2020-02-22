Ronald Connors, 54, of Butler passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in 1965, in Butler, and was the son of his late parents, Robert and Ruth Connors.
Ron loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He worked as a painter most of his life. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
He was the loving father of Amanda Connors and her fiancé, Terry McClimans; the brother of Kim, Bert and Debbie; grandfather of Landon, Carter and Destyni; partner to Melody Wise; and loving friend of Thrissa Fair.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sandy, Tammy and Bobby.
CONNORS - Friends of Ronald Connors, who died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Services will follow immediately in the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020