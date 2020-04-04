Ronald "Bud" Criley, 71, of Fenelton passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born in 1949, in Worthington, and was the son of the late Robert and Grace Criley.
Bud was discharged honorably from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving his country during Vietnam.
He enjoyed riding his Harleys, but loved nothing more than spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Bud was the beloved husband of Clara Criley for more than 36 years.
He was also the loving father of Sara (Nathan) Walters; and the grandfather of Isaiah and Levi Walters.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Criley.
CRILEY - All services will be held privately for Ronald "Bud" Criley, who died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020