Ronald David Hicks
1952 - 2020
Ronald David Hicks, 67, of Prospect, died of natural causes Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Edison Manor in New Castle.
He was born June 26, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of Stilman Jay and Mary Penrod Hicks.
He had worked in construction as a carpenter and was Protestant by faith.
Survivors include one son, Ronald William Hicks of Evans City; one daughter, Kendra Oliver of Florida; three brothers, Robert (Ella) Hicks of Prospect, Edward Paul Hicks of Linesville, and Thomas Nelson (Betty) Hicks of Grove City; and one sister, Donna Louise (Woody) Woods of Butler; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jocelyn; his brother, Richard; and one sister, Vera Diane.
HICKS - There will be no public visitation and burial will be private for Ronald David Hicks, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
