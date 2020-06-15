Ronald Dean Smith, 84, of Prospect, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.
Born Nov. 8, 1935, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mary Belle Beers Smith.
He was a 1954 Shannock Valley High School graduate.
He began his career at Franklin Glass Company in Butler, then T.W. Phillips Gas Company in Butler, and then retired after 40 years at the former Armco Steel Mill in Butler, where he worked from 1956 to 1996.
Ron was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He served as a specialist 5th class between the Korea and Vietnam Wars.
During retirement he enjoyed classic car restorations, and in his younger years he enjoyed the following clubs with his wife: Gold Wing Motorcycle Association Chapter D in Butler, Mopars in the Park Pentastar Car Club in Rural Valley, and the BASMA Butler Area Street Machine Association.
He is survived by his siblings, Darrell (Joyce) Smith of Brownsville and Sharon (Bob) Gamble of Worthington; his nieces and nephews, Christine (Michael) Sgro of Kittanning, Brian (Janet) McIntire of Saxonburg, Amy (Scott) Wivell of Smock, Stacy (Joe) Carei of Uniontown, and Gretchen (Hurley) Gammon of Farmington; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida "Grace" Gearhart Smith, whom he married Aug. 31, 1962, and passed away Oct. 10, 2018; and his infant brother, Leslie Smith.
SMITH - Visitation for Ronald Dean Smith, who died Friday, June 12, 2020, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mausoleum at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler, with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Portersville Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Unit E201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222.
More information is available at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.