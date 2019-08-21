Guest Book View Sign Service Information Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc 273 Route 68 Rochester , PA 15074 (724)-728-2456 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald E. Kniess, 76, of Rochester Township, formerly of Prospect, passed away Sunday under the care of Curahealth in Brighton Township with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late Merle and Ruby (Shiever) Kniess.

Ron, as he was known by family and friends, had served his country with the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam War.

He was a Mason and member of the St. James Lodge F&AM in Beaver. He had attended Westminster United Presbyterian Church in New Brighton.

Ron was retired from Stroehmann Bakery, where he worked for 33 years, first as a delivery driver and then as a supervisor. After retirement, he worked part time delivering auto parts for Main Auto in Bridgewater.

He enjoyed taking road trips throughout the United States with his wife. They also shared a passion for NASCAR racing and were thrilled to attend races in six states. Charlotte Motor Speedway was among their favorites.

Most of all, he loved being with his family. They treasured their time together, whether boating on the river aboard his "Alyssa" or gathered together for family occasions or holidays. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpap and great-grandpap.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Colteryahn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norene (Mackrell) Kniess; a daughter, Renee (Rick) Markovich of Claysville; two sons, Brian Kniess of Rochester, and Aaron Kniess of New Brighton; three granddaughters, Rachel (Chris) Lenhart, Heather (Paul) Weinheimer and Holly (Rafi) Cruz; five great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Devylin Lenhart, Zoie and Emilie Weinheimer, and Harleen Cruz; a sister, Elaine Colteryahn of Prospect; two brothers, DuWayne (Kay) Kniess of South Carolina, and Terry (Linda) Kniess of Nevada; a sister-in-law, Lauryl (Steve) Spence of Sarver; and two brothers-in-law, Niles Mackrell of California, and Gordon (Marge) Mackrell of Portersville.

He will be sadly missed by all of his family.

KNIESS - A memorial service to remember, honor and celebrate the life of Ronald E. Kniess, who died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, 273 Route 68, Rochester, adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences may be offered at











