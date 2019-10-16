Ronald E. Roudebush, 54, of West Virginia, formerly of the Rimersburg area, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.
Ron was born on July 17, 1965, in Butler. He was the son of the late Jack Roudebush and Viola Ritchey Roudebush Blair.
He attended school in Karns City and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting.
Ronald is survived by two children, Brick Divins and his wife, Tiffany, of Summerville, and Victoria Roudebush of Petrolia; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Porsha, Desiree, Layton and Brick Jr.; a brother, James Roudebush and his wife, Lisa, of Petrolia; a sister, Darla Brown of Sligo; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
ROUDEBUSH - Friends of Ronald E. Roudebush, who died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. from the funeral home with Ron's uncle, Bishop Ronald Roudebush, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
To help defray funeral expenses or to leave a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019