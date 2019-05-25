Ronald E. Stephans, 77, of Mars from Woods Run passed away following a short illness Wednesday.
Ron proudly served as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965.
After a lifetime of hard work, often at multiple jobs, Ron enjoyed his retirement years exploring flea markets with friends, finding and selling treasures, often to Joyce's dismay. (After all, how many bikes and riding lawn mowers does one person really need?)
Another favorite pastime was meeting his buddies for coffee every morning at 7-Eleven.
He was the devoted husband of nearly 51 years to Joyce; loving father of Lori Silvester (David) of Cranberry Township and Eric Stephans (Keri) of Mars; beloved "Puppy" to Kate and Harrison Silvester and Lily and Ella Stephans; and the brother of Bill (Sueanne) of Pittsburgh, Bob (Carol) of Southport, N.C., and the late Edward "Butchie" of Pittsburgh.
He was also the uncle to Brian (Robin), Mike (Kelly), David (Melissa) and Amy; and his great-nephews and niece.
STEPHANS - Arrangements for Ronald E. Stephans, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
We invite everyone who knew Ron or his family to join us for a celebration of his life from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Walnut Grill in Wexford.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of two of Ron's great concerns, children and animals, contributions may be made in his name to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Stand ID #E1724711 to benefit Victoria Lydon's Seneca Valley Senior Project) or the Humane Society of Butler County.
