Ronald Glenn Allison, 60, of Slippery Rock passed away on Tuesday at Grove City Medical Center following a sudden illness.
He was born Sept. 26, 1958, in Grove City to Clyde Gaylord Allison and Ethel Jean Brandon Allison.
He married Janis Marie Weidenhof on Feb. 15, 1997, and she survives at the residence.
Ron was a self-employed heavy equipment operator doing business as Allison Excavating and was a professional truck driver for Renick Brothers Construction, headquartered in Slippery Rock.
Ron graduated from Slippery Rock High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was raised in the Methodist faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ronald Seth Allison at home; a foster son, John Schrey III of California; two brothers, Kenneth B. Allison and his wife, Janice, and Larry J. Allison and his wife, Tracy, of Slippery Rock; and several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an adopted son, Anthony "Tony" Allison; a sister, Kathy Rankin; and a brother, Gaylord Allison.
ALLISON- The family of Ronald Glenn Allison, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at West Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019