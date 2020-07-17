1/
Ronald Glenn Sgt. 1st Class U.S. Army retired Hash
Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Glenn Hash, U.S. Army retired, 66, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following an illness.
Born March 18, 1954, in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was a son of the late Ambrose Glenn and Jean Padget Hash.
Ron served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, retiring in 2008, with the rank of sergeant first class.
He was a member of American Legion Post 117 in Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fletcher Hash; two stepchildren, Lydia Bowman and Robert Armstrong, both of Butler; three stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandson; one brother; and one sister.
HASH - Funeral services and burial for Ronald Glenn Hash, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, will be held in Marion, Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
