Ronald Guentner peacefully passed away at his home in Butler on Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 78.

He is survived by his eternally loving wife, Nancy Guentner. They were married Oct. 30, 1965, in Detroit, Mich., and were a shining example of a loving, faithful and enduring relationship for 54 years.

He will be forever remembered by his four children, Willow (Sean) Donnel of Butler, Matthew (Michele) Guentner of Erie, Thomas (Kira) Guentner of Pittsburgh, and Michael (Lindsay) Guentner of Plymouth, Mich.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ronald was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Pittsburgh.

He attended North Catholic High School and was a graduate of Long Island Bible Institute.

He honorably served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard.

As an ordained minister, he committed himself to the service of the Lord as assistant pastor of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler, and also was a pastor of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Philipsburg.

He was an active member and proudly served as the chaplain for the American Legion Post 117 in Butler.

GUENTNER - In keeping with the family's wishes, there will not be a funeral service for Ronald Guentner, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

A memorial will be held at a date later.

Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.

