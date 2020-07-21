Ronald J. Walters, 83, of Butler, passed away early Monday morning in Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 2, 1937, in Butler, he was the son of the late Charles and Luella (Schmidt) Walters.
He was self-employed and owned and operated Walter's Tree Service.
Ronald will be remembered for always smiling. He enjoyed working outside and loved horses.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Walters, whom he married Aug. 26, 1972; his children, Randy Walters of Michigan, Raymond Walters of Indiana, Rodney "Rocky" Walters of Michigan, and Renee Walters of Indiana; his stepchildren, Ronald (Karen) Hoffman of Slippery Rock, and Vicky (Jeff) Kaminiski of Palm Harbor, Fla; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and his siblings, Arlene Cleland of Nixon, Larry (Patricia) Walters of Connoquenessing, and Thomas Walters of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Walters; and his brothers, Charles and William Walters.
WALTERS - Following mandatory CDC guidelines, visitation for Ronald J. Walters, who died Monday, July 20, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Oesterling of Mount Zion Baptist Church will be officiating.
