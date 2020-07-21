1/
Ronald J. Walters
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald J. Walters, 83, of Butler, passed away early Monday morning in Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 2, 1937, in Butler, he was the son of the late Charles and Luella (Schmidt) Walters.
He was self-employed and owned and operated Walter's Tree Service.
Ronald will be remembered for always smiling. He enjoyed working outside and loved horses.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Walters, whom he married Aug. 26, 1972; his children, Randy Walters of Michigan, Raymond Walters of Indiana, Rodney "Rocky" Walters of Michigan, and Renee Walters of Indiana; his stepchildren, Ronald (Karen) Hoffman of Slippery Rock, and Vicky (Jeff) Kaminiski of Palm Harbor, Fla; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and his siblings, Arlene Cleland of Nixon, Larry (Patricia) Walters of Connoquenessing, and Thomas Walters of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Walters; and his brothers, Charles and William Walters.
WALTERS - Following mandatory CDC guidelines, visitation for Ronald J. Walters, who died Monday, July 20, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Oesterling of Mount Zion Baptist Church will be officiating.
Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
JUL
23
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
7248652442
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
Judy & family ~ so sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing ! he was a special friend through life ~ school and after school ~ please know that we are thinking of you and sending our love and hugs.
Reid and Barb
Friend
