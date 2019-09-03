Ronald K. Confer, 59, of North Washington passed away on Friday after being stung by a bee.
Ronald was born on Feb. 21, 1960, in Butler. He was the son of the late Frederick C. Confer and the late Norma E. Wiles Confer.
Ronald was a member of the North Washington United Presbyterian Church, and was a life member of the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department, where he was currently serving as an engineer.
He worked at International Staple for 28 years until its closing and later retired from Thornbury Construction.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Collins Confer, whom he married Oct. 24, 2015; two daughters, Megan Confer of West Sunbury, and Melissa (Joe) Marburger of Petrolia; four stepgrandchildren, Landon, David, Makenzie and Montana; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by one sister, Linda (Reg) Genola of Aliquippa; and two brothers, Edward (Rita) Confer of South Carolina, and Bruce (Sue) Confer of Petrolia.
Ronald was preceded in death by one nephew, Dilan Confer.
CONFER - Friends of Ronald K. Confer, who died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at North Washington Presbyterian Church, 714 Fairview Road, North Washington.
A funeral service will follow at noon at the church with his pastor, the Rev. Bob Edmundson, officiating.
Burial will be in North Washington Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019