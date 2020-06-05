Ronald "Ron" L. Anderson, 71, of Prospect, passed away from cancer on June 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Butler, and was the son of the late Lenard Leroy Anderson and the late Eunice Grace Callihan.
Ron worked for Fuellgraf Electric, Stauff Corp., and US-Hydro. He was the owner and operator of Appalachian Trails from 1992 to the present day.
Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served during Vietnam.
He especially loved spending time with his grandkids at camp and carrying firewood to keep them warm. Ron also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Michel of Grove City; two granddaughters, Abriella Michel and Joella Michel; three sisters, Linda (Bob) Stiener of Chicora, Karen (Rick) Long of Chicora, and Cindy Crispin of Fenelton; two brothers, Tom (Connie) Anderson of Butler, and Donny Anderson of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan G. Anderson, whom he married on July 2, 1977, and who passed away on Aug. 13, 2019; one daughter, Jessica "Jess" Anderson, who passed away on July 25, 2016; one brother, Lenny Anderson; and three sisters, Deb Williams, Kim Anderson and Diane Anderson.
ANDERSON - Friends of Ronald "Ron" L. Anderson, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler. Due to Covid-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gruenwald Cemetery, Bonniebrook Road, Butler, with Pastor Barbara Love officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Moraine Preservation Fund, 118 North Shore Drive, Portersville, PA 16051.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.