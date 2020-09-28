Ronald L. "Jake" Beggs, 68, of Butler passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Jake was born May 18, 1952, on the family farm in Clay Township. He was the son of the late Albert M. Beggs and the late Helen M. Campbell Beggs.
Jake served with the United States Marine Corps from 1972 to 1975.
He worked for Clay Township for over 32 years as a laborer/operator and roadmaster.
Jake loved hunting and fishing and was well known for his large vegetable garden.
Jake is survived by his wife, Dorothy M. Beggs, whom he married March 2, 1979; his lab, Molly; one sister, Betty Overly of Butler; two brothers, Charles A. (Nancy J). Beggs of Butler and Robert J. Beggs of Indiana; one half-sister, Marie Byers, of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Beggs - Family and friends of Ronald L. "Jake" Beggs, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Paul Cashdollar, family friend and neighbor, officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com