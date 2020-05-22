Ronald L. Cahall, 78, of Evans City, formerly of Callery, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born on June 20, 1941, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Winifred E. Halabaugh Cahall.
Ron was an electrical worker for IBEW Union Local 1319, and enjoyed building construction.
He had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.
Ron was a member of AA for 39 years, enjoyed the outdoors, panning for gold, helping others, and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving are his daughters, Georgette Rose Fleeger of Butler, and Ronette Palmer of Missouri; a brother, Charles "Chuck" Cahall (Sara) of Callery; four grandchildren, Becky, Tiffany, R.C. and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Espen, Khloe and Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Cahall; his daughters, Marilyn Hallock and Annette Rebekah Cahall; his sisters, Dolores McCandless, Esther Mae Emmett, Nancy Smith, Eleanor Ann "Chookie" Cahall and Loretta Cahall; and his brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, James, Robert and Chester Cahall.
CAHALL - Private viewing and services for Ronald L. Cahall, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, were held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials are requested to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.