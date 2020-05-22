Ronald L. "Ron" Cahall
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Cahall, 78, of Evans City, formerly of Callery, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born on June 20, 1941, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Winifred E. Halabaugh Cahall.
Ron was an electrical worker for IBEW Union Local 1319, and enjoyed building construction.
He had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.
Ron was a member of AA for 39 years, enjoyed the outdoors, panning for gold, helping others, and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving are his daughters, Georgette Rose Fleeger of Butler, and Ronette Palmer of Missouri; a brother, Charles "Chuck" Cahall (Sara) of Callery; four grandchildren, Becky, Tiffany, R.C. and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Espen, Khloe and Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Cahall; his daughters, Marilyn Hallock and Annette Rebekah Cahall; his sisters, Dolores McCandless, Esther Mae Emmett, Nancy Smith, Eleanor Ann "Chookie" Cahall and Loretta Cahall; and his brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, James, Robert and Chester Cahall.
CAHALL - Private viewing and services for Ronald L. Cahall, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, were held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials are requested to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved