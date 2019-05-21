Ronald L. Roles, 71, of Middlesex Township passed away on Sunday.
Ronald was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a truck driver and car hauler for 41 years, and a member of Teamsters Local 249.
He enjoyed playing cards, poker, traveling and Jim Beam.
An avid swimmer in his younger years, Ron was a state champion in the breaststroke.
He loved putting up the Christmas lights, Christmas and cooking. Ron especially loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
Ronald was the beloved husband for 34 years of Diane (Otis) Roles; loving father of Steven, Robin, John (Kelly) Jedry and Brian (Joyce) Jedry; brother of Delores, Sue, Dotty and Denise; and cherished grandfather of Jacob, Jenna, Justine, Brooke, Luke and Alyssa.
ROLES - Friends of Ronald L. Roles, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2019