Ronald P. "Ron" Fundark
1938 - 2020
Ronald P. Fundark, 82, of Herman passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born March 23, 1938, in Butler, he was a son of the late Paul and Hubertine "Bertie" Weber Fundark.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was retired from Menichino Paving Co., where he was a supervisor.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Covert Fundark, whom he married Oct. 29, 1960; two children, Lynn Ann Fundark of Oregon, and Ronald Fundark and his wife, Tiffany, of Butler; three brothers, Richard Fundark and his wife, Clara, of Herman, Robert of Kingman, Ariz., and Eugene of Tarentum; four sisters, Betty Minot of Butler, Marci Smith and her husband, Ronald, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla., Pauline Clever of Kingman, Ariz., and Joyce Crispin of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, Josh Long, Sean Long, David Long, Sebastian Fundark, Nico Fundark Salamon and Paul Fundark; several great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters.

FUNDARK - Services were private for Ronald P. Fundark, who died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held in 2021.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
