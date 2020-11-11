Ronald P. Fundark, 82, of Herman passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 23, 1938, in Butler, he was a son of the late Paul and Hubertine "Bertie" Weber Fundark.
Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was retired from Menichino Paving Co., where he was a supervisor.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Covert Fundark, whom he married Oct. 29, 1960; two children, Lynn Ann Fundark of Oregon, and Ronald Fundark and his wife, Tiffany, of Butler; three brothers, Richard Fundark and his wife, Clara, of Herman, Robert of Kingman, Ariz., and Eugene of Tarentum; four sisters, Betty Minot of Butler, Marci Smith and her husband, Ronald, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla., Pauline Clever of Kingman, Ariz., and Joyce Crispin of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, Josh Long, Sean Long, David Long, Sebastian Fundark, Nico Fundark Salamon and Paul Fundark; several great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters.
FUNDARK - Services were private for Ronald P. Fundark, who died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held in 2021.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
