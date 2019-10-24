Ronald P. Lewis Sr., 61, of East Butler passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 20, 2019, at Sunnyview following an extended illness.
Ronald was born Nov. 1, 1957, in Butler. He was the son of the late Nicholas L. and Lois G. Emery Lewis.
In his earlier years, he had attended public school in Butler.
Ron enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Summerville of Butler, and Tanya Cloutier of East Butler.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Lewis and his wife, Dawn, of Florida; a sister, Kelly Snyder of Butler; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Ronald H., Donald W. and Ronald P. Jr.
LEWIS - There will be no public service for Ronald P. Lewis Sr., who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are under the directions of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019