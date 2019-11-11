Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Richard "Ron" Worst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Richard Worst, 71, of Renfrew passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Harold A. Worst and Anna C. Miller Worst.

Ron was a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, who retired in October of 1997. He achieved the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant and served during the Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars.

Ron enjoyed NASCAR, gardening and loved fishing and being on the lake.

Ron will be remembered as a very independent man. He was devoted to attending family gatherings. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Richard Worst of Mobile, Ala.; his siblings, Harold F. "Bussie" (Elizabeth) Worst of Austintown, Ohio, Paul F. (Maria) Worst of Butler, Bernadette G. (Larry) Magill of Evans City, Virginia M. (Orlo) Hall of Portersville, Clara A. (Ron) Greene of Fenelton, and Marian N. (Bill) McFarland of West Sunbury; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

WORST - Friends of Ronald Richard Worst, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. William D. Wuenschel officiating.

Full military honors will be provided by the Bantam Marine Corps League.

Ron will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

The family suggests that donations may be made in Ron's memory to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Butler Health System, 129 Oneida Valley Road, Butler, PA 16001.

