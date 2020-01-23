Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Jeff" Stoner. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Jeff" Stoner, 57, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from cancer.

Born April 24, 1962, in Butler, he was the son of Ronald E. and Rosalee Stoner.

Jeff was a 1980 graduate of Butler High School.

He was a dedicated volunteer fireman since he was a teenager.

He was an equipment operator at AK Steel since 1984.

Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, but his favorites were horseback riding and camping in Benezette, Pa., with family and friends.

Diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, he never showed his struggle to others during his courageous battle.

Above all, he will be remembered as a family man, who loved his wife and children, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Papa."

Jeff will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandra J. Stoner; his children, Jennifer (Joe) Pistorius, Dustin Stoner and Melisa Stoner, all of Butler; his grandchildren, Madilynn, Joshua and Emma Pistorius, and Olivia Stoner; his brothers, Rick (Teresa) Stoner, Roger (Cheri) Stoner, both of Butler, and Rodney (April) Stoner of Bellaire, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews.

STONER - Friends of Ronald "Jeff" Stoner, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3:30 and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.

Everyone is invited to participate in the funeral procession that will start at the church and proceed to the Oneida Valley VFD and then on to the North Washington Cemetery where Jeff will be laid to rest.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



