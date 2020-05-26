Ronald W. Zorn, 81, of Butler, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1939, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Joseph and Carolyn Zorn.
Ron served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
He enjoyed the beach, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Ron was the loving husband of Jean Zorn for over 25 years.
He was also the father of Ronald (Terri) Zorn, Kim (Umberto Perlino) Zorn and Mark (Michele) Zorn; and the beloved grandfather of Tommy, Holly, Jakob, Ali, Aurelia, Emma, Connor, Caleb and Molly.
He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Snyder; his first wife, Susan (Wilson) Carmichael; and his cherished dog, Lilly Rose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings.
ZORN - Private services for Ronald W. Zorn, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.