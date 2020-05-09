Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak, 71, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born Jan. 13, 1949, in Butler, he was the son of the late Walter Lasichak and Marian (Guntrum) Lasichak.
Duke was a graduate of Butler High School and had attended the New Castle Business School.
He had been the office manager for Butler Motor Transit and was the owner of JeRon's Decorating.
He was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord, and he was a member of Community Alliance Church in Butler.
He was a member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where he was co-leader of their peer support group for 18 years.
Duke loved golf, bowling, running, tennis, skiing, motorcycles, pool and music.
Surviving is his loving wife and devoted caregiver, Jean (Brackett) Lasichak, whom he married Nov. 17, 1967.
He is also survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Jim) Rice and Jennifer (Joe) Reyes; four grandchildren, Sidney, Rocco, Kayla and Joey Lynn; his sisters, Fayme "Toot" (Jake) Orloski and Jane (Bill) Bates; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Weichey; and his nephew, Mark Duffy.
LASICHAK - A memorial service for Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hiland Golf Course, c/o Sara Zediker, 106 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16002. Donations will be used toward a memorial bench for Duke at the golf course.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.