Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak, 71, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born Jan. 13, 1949, in Butler, he was the son of the late Walter Lasichak and Marian (Guntrum) Lasichak.
Duke was a graduate of Butler High School and had attended the New Castle Business School.
He had been the office manager for Butler Motor Transit and was the owner of JeRon's Decorating.
He was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord, and he was a member of Community Alliance Church in Butler.
He was a member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where he was co-leader of their peer support group for 18 years.
Duke loved golf, bowling, running, tennis, skiing, motorcycles, pool and music.
Surviving is his loving wife and devoted caregiver, Jean (Brackett) Lasichak, whom he married Nov. 17, 1967.
He is also survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Jim) Rice and Jennifer (Joe) Reyes; four grandchildren, Sidney, Rocco, Kayla and Joey Lynn; his sisters, Fayme "Toot" (Jake) Orloski and Jane (Bill) Bates; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Weichey; and his nephew, Mark Duffy.
LASICHAK - A memorial service for Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be announced and held at a later time.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hiland Golf Course, c/o Sara Zediker, 106 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16002. Donations will be used toward a memorial bench for Duke at the golf course.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Jean and family, you have my sympathy in the passing of your loved one. I remember seeing you bring him to church when I attended there. I know he was well cared for.
Marjorie Pifer
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Jean and family - you have my deepest sympathy in the passing of Ron. Bern and I always enjoyed spending time with both of you. Keeping you in my prayers, God Bless, Jacque Cinski
Jacqueline Cinski
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Ordy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved