Ronald Walter "Duke" Lasichak, 71, of Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mercer Street, Butler.
Following the service, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Freedom Shelter 2, American Legion 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.