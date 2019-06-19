Ronald Wayne Miller, 71, of Cabot passed away on Tuesday at his home.
Born April 24, 1948, in Winfield Township, Butler County, he was the son of the late Wilmer and Beatrice Sims Miller.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Ron worked as a truck driver/dispatcher for Wayne W. Sell Trucking and Altman Trucking.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing pool and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his children, Doug Miller of Arkansas, and Paula Miller of Virginia; his stepchildren, Sherry Durci (Emil) Tristani, Terry (Theresa) Durci, Rowdy (Patti) Durci, Sue (Wayne) Stover, Frank T. (Joyce) Burka, Shari (Dave) Burka, John (Marlene) Burka, Carrie (Alex) Ragland and Lori (Chris) Burka; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose A. Miller, who passed away March 26, 2019; and a granddaughter, Ashley Rose Miller.
MILLER - Friends of Ronald Wayne Miller, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019