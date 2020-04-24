Rosamond A. Curry, 94, of Butler, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home while under hospice care.
She was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Henry Vogel and Gladys (Harbison) Vogel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Skip) Curry, whom she married on May 28, 1948, and who passed away on Dec. 14, 2014.
Rosamond worked as a homemaker and had a very active church life, along with being secretary for Covenant Presbyterian Church.
She was a former volunteer for the Butler Township Fire Station Women's Auxiliary and a 50-year member of Butler Chapter 45 Order of the Eastern Star, serving as a mother adviser to the Rainbow Girls. She also enjoyed playing 500 with her South Haven Park Card Club that was started in 1957.
Rosamond is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Curry and his spouse, Donna, of Ravenna, Ohio; two daughters, Susan "Sue" Sheppeck and her spouse, Michael "Mick," of St. Paul, Minn., and Debra "Deb" Curry of Butler.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
CURRY - There will not be a public viewing for Rosamond A. Curry, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A viewing and service for immediate family only was held on Thursday with the Rev. John C.R. Silbert of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating.
Private burial took place at North Side Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Butler.
Donations may be made in Rosamond's memory to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 230 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020