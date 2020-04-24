Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosamond A. Curry. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosamond A. Curry, 94, of Butler, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home while under hospice care.

She was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Henry Vogel and Gladys (Harbison) Vogel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Skip) Curry, whom she married on May 28, 1948, and who passed away on Dec. 14, 2014.

Rosamond worked as a homemaker and had a very active church life, along with being secretary for Covenant Presbyterian Church.

She was a former volunteer for the Butler Township Fire Station Women's Auxiliary and a 50-year member of Butler Chapter 45 Order of the Eastern Star, serving as a mother adviser to the Rainbow Girls. She also enjoyed playing 500 with her South Haven Park Card Club that was started in 1957.

Rosamond is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Curry and his spouse, Donna, of Ravenna, Ohio; two daughters, Susan "Sue" Sheppeck and her spouse, Michael "Mick," of St. Paul, Minn., and Debra "Deb" Curry of Butler.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

CURRY - There will not be a public viewing for Rosamond A. Curry, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

A viewing and service for immediate family only was held on Thursday with the Rev. John C.R. Silbert of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating.

Private burial took place at North Side Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Butler.

Donations may be made in Rosamond's memory to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 230 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



Rosamond A. Curry, 94, of Butler, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home while under hospice care.She was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Henry Vogel and Gladys (Harbison) Vogel.She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Skip) Curry, whom she married on May 28, 1948, and who passed away on Dec. 14, 2014.Rosamond worked as a homemaker and had a very active church life, along with being secretary for Covenant Presbyterian Church.She was a former volunteer for the Butler Township Fire Station Women's Auxiliary and a 50-year member of Butler Chapter 45 Order of the Eastern Star, serving as a mother adviser to the Rainbow Girls. She also enjoyed playing 500 with her South Haven Park Card Club that was started in 1957.Rosamond is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Curry and his spouse, Donna, of Ravenna, Ohio; two daughters, Susan "Sue" Sheppeck and her spouse, Michael "Mick," of St. Paul, Minn., and Debra "Deb" Curry of Butler.She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.CURRY - There will not be a public viewing for Rosamond A. Curry, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020.A viewing and service for immediate family only was held on Thursday with the Rev. John C.R. Silbert of Covenant Presbyterian Church officiating.Private burial took place at North Side Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Butler.Donations may be made in Rosamond's memory to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 230 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close