Service Information McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16872 (814)-385-6615 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372 Funeral service 11:00 AM McKinley Funeral Home 109 Emlenton St Clintonville , PA 16372

Rose Ann Sloan, 84, of Clintonville passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

Rose was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Sandy Lake. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Amy Brink Hart.

Rose graduated from high school in Stoneboro.

She married Donald Sloan on Oct. 20, 1956, in Sandy Lake at the Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church. Don passed away Nov. 1, 2010. Together, the couple had two sons, Ronald and Jim.

Rose worked as a bank teller in Grove City until she started a family.

She enjoyed baking and cooking her family treats. Rose loved to play games with her kids and grandchildren. She was her happiest with her family around her.

She was a faithful member of East Unity Presbyterian Church. At church, Rose was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was active in the church's missionary group.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald Sloan and his wife, Brenda, of Neversink, N.Y., and Jim Sloan and his wife, Denise, of DuBois; two grandchildren, Brooke Kriner and her husband, Dylan, of DuBois, and Zach Sloan of DuBois; five siblings, Doris (Bob) Carey of Jackson Center, Pa., Jeannette (Bill) Sopher of Los Angeles, Calif., Judy Gilliland of Franklin, Pa., Linda Pryer of Kent, Ohio, and Jim (Carolyn) Hart of Fredericktown, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Imogene Sloan of Grove City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and seven siblings, Bob Hart, Eugene Hart, Kenneth Hart, Timothy Hart, William Hart, Alice Moon and Mary Lou Morley.

SLOAN - The family of Rose Ann Sloan, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Dr. Paul Schaeffer will be officiating the service.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the in Rose's memory.

Friends can email condolences by visiting



