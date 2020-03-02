Rose H. Filges, 89, of Butler, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.
Born Feb. 7, 1931, in North Oakland, she was a daughter of the late William V. and Helena C. (Neff) O'Donnell.
She worked in the payroll department of Magnetics and Ervin Industries, later retiring from there.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of North Oakland. She was a member of St. Joseph Christian Mothers and was treasurer of this organization for many years.
She enjoyed making ancestry books of her family.
Rose is survived by her husband, Glenn Filges, who she married in 1987; one son, David LaPearle (Linda), of Beaver Falls; two grandsons, Justin and Christopher; and two great-grandsons, Alex and Tyler. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Dwayne (Diane) Filges, Darrell (Sherry) Filges and Sharon (Chad) Hemphill; 10 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Marie Magill and Margaret Steiner; a brother, William A. O'Donnell of Butler; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry LaPearle, who died in 1981; and her three brothers, Harry R., Lewis J., and Floyd V. O'Donnell.
FILGES - Friends of Rose H. Filges, who died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, with the Rev. Matt Mclain, pastor, to officiate.
Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020