Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose H. Filges. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose H. Filges, 89, of Butler, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.

Born Feb. 7, 1931, in North Oakland, she was a daughter of the late William V. and Helena C. (Neff) O'Donnell.

She worked in the payroll department of Magnetics and Ervin Industries, later retiring from there.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of North Oakland. She was a member of St. Joseph Christian Mothers and was treasurer of this organization for many years.

She enjoyed making ancestry books of her family.

Rose is survived by her husband, Glenn Filges, who she married in 1987; one son, David LaPearle (Linda), of Beaver Falls; two grandsons, Justin and Christopher; and two great-grandsons, Alex and Tyler. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Dwayne (Diane) Filges, Darrell (Sherry) Filges and Sharon (Chad) Hemphill; 10 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Marie Magill and Margaret Steiner; a brother, William A. O'Donnell of Butler; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry LaPearle, who died in 1981; and her three brothers, Harry R., Lewis J., and Floyd V. O'Donnell.

FILGES - Friends of Rose H. Filges, who died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, with the Rev. Matt Mclain, pastor, to officiate.

Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Rose H. Filges, 89, of Butler, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.Born Feb. 7, 1931, in North Oakland, she was a daughter of the late William V. and Helena C. (Neff) O'Donnell.She worked in the payroll department of Magnetics and Ervin Industries, later retiring from there.She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of North Oakland. She was a member of St. Joseph Christian Mothers and was treasurer of this organization for many years.She enjoyed making ancestry books of her family.Rose is survived by her husband, Glenn Filges, who she married in 1987; one son, David LaPearle (Linda), of Beaver Falls; two grandsons, Justin and Christopher; and two great-grandsons, Alex and Tyler. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Dwayne (Diane) Filges, Darrell (Sherry) Filges and Sharon (Chad) Hemphill; 10 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Marie Magill and Margaret Steiner; a brother, William A. O'Donnell of Butler; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry LaPearle, who died in 1981; and her three brothers, Harry R., Lewis J., and Floyd V. O'Donnell.FILGES - Friends of Rose H. Filges, who died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, with the Rev. Matt Mclain, pastor, to officiate.Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close