Rose M. Shuler.

Rose M. Dunkle Shuler, 84, of Butler passed away on Sunday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Sugarcreek Township, and was the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Doretha (McIntyre) Burke.

Rose had worked at Woolworth's after graduation, and later in life, at Lowe's in Butler and sometimes Grove City before its closing.

Rose enjoyed square dancing, country dancing, playing cards and going out to eat and spending time with her family.

She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Maqueda Chapter 45 of Butler, past Worthy Matron of Parker City Order of the Eastern Star 60, and also a member of White Shrine of Jerusalem 53 of Grove City.

Rose had been a member of several country music clubs and St. Patrick's Young at Heart Club, Bradys Bend. She had previously been a volunteer at Christ Community United Methodist Church and attended Graceway Church. She also had served as Meridian Rainbow Mother Adviser and Noah's Ark pledge girls adviser.

Surviving are her husband, Carl R. Shuler Sr. of Butler, whom she married May 19, 2018; her daughter, Lisa R. (Jim) Bell of Butler; her grandchildren, Raymie (Danielle) Bell, Loree (John) Ward and Charleen (Nathan Lutz) Ceaser; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Kate) Burke of Karns City, and Leo (Marlene) Burke of Karns City; a sister, Alice (Richard) Crisman of Parker; one aunt; eight nieces; a number of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; two stepdaughters, Carol Ann (Edward) Wagner and Adele Ann Crawford, both of Butler; three stepsons, Carl R. Shuler Jr., John J. (Christine) Shuler and Raymond R. Nye Sr., all of Butler; eight step grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bradley R. Dunkle, whom she married April 24, 1954, and who passed away Jan. 30, 2001; a close friend, Lewis Ray; and one great- nephew, Davy Kammerdiener.

SHULER - Friends of Rose M. Dunkle Shuler, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Brandon Lenhart of North Main Street of God officiating.

Interment in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, whom we thank for taking such good care of our loved one.

