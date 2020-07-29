1/1
Rose M. Winwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Winwood, 89, of Butler, passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 21, 1930, in Springdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles Boscarino and Antoinette (Angelo) Boscarino.
Rose was a homemaker and also a saleswoman at various department stores, including Kresge and Davy & Hilliard.
She enjoyed playing Scrabble, working crossword puzzles, flower gardening, reading the Bible, taking care of her cats, and watching classic movies and TV shows.
Surviving is her son, Henry R. Winwood of Butler.
She is also survived by her nieces, Rita McNany and her daughter, Lisa, both of Butler, and Cathy Verzillo and her family of Rochester, N.Y.; and her nephews, John Gornick of Butler, Paul Boscarino of Cranberry Township, and Bob Boscarino of Montgomery, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Winwood Jr., who died Oct. 30, 1994; her daughter, Roseanne Winwood; one sister; and two brothers.
WINWOOD - Friends of Rose M. Winwood, who died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Janz will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved