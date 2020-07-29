Rose M. Winwood, 89, of Butler, passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 21, 1930, in Springdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles Boscarino and Antoinette (Angelo) Boscarino.
Rose was a homemaker and also a saleswoman at various department stores, including Kresge and Davy & Hilliard.
She enjoyed playing Scrabble, working crossword puzzles, flower gardening, reading the Bible, taking care of her cats, and watching classic movies and TV shows.
Surviving is her son, Henry R. Winwood of Butler.
She is also survived by her nieces, Rita McNany and her daughter, Lisa, both of Butler, and Cathy Verzillo and her family of Rochester, N.Y.; and her nephews, John Gornick of Butler, Paul Boscarino of Cranberry Township, and Bob Boscarino of Montgomery, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Winwood Jr., who died Oct. 30, 1994; her daughter, Roseanne Winwood; one sister; and two brothers.
WINWOOD - Friends of Rose M. Winwood, who died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Janz will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
